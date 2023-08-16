SpeQtral-1: Quantum Communication Mission Partners with NanoAvionics

SpeQtral, a leading quantum communication technology company, has selected Kongsberg NanoAvionics (NanoAvionics) as the satellite bus provider for its upcoming SpeQtral-1 mission. The mission’s second partner is Mbryonics, who will produce the satellite’s optical terminal.

SpeQtral-1 aims to pioneer commercial quantum key distribution (QKD) services by utilizing the technical expertise of NanoAvionics as a top smallsat bus manufacturer and mission integrator, along with Mbryonics’ state-of-the-art optical terminal hardware.

The objective of SpeQtral-1 is to offer communication services that prioritize quantum security, as conventional cryptographic techniques are becoming vulnerable due to the advancement of quantum computing. The nanosatellite is built using NanoAvionics’ M16P bus, a high-performance and versatile platform that has successfully completed multiple Earth observation missions.

Mbryonics’ quantum-optical terminal will be responsible for transmitting QKD photons from SpeQtral-1. QKD is a technique that leverages the principles of quantum mechanics to secure data transmission by generating and distributing quantum encryption keys. This enables highly secure communication that cannot be easily intercepted or decrypted.

By serving as a commercial demonstrator, SpeQtral-1 will pave the way for future QKD services, ensuring robust and secure communication in the face of evolving computational capabilities.

The collaboration between SpeQtral, NanoAvionics, and Mbryonics combines the strengths of each partner to advance the development and deployment of quantum communication technologies. With its focus on quantum security, SpeQtral-1 aims to contribute to the acceleration of quantum communication adoption worldwide.