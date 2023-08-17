Spainsat NG: Spain’s Next Generation Secure Communications Satellites

Spainsat NG is the next generation of secure communications satellites being built by Spain for the Armed Forces and the State. The program, managed by the Spanish Ministry of Defense and the government satellite services operator Hisdesat, involves the development of two new satellites and their ground control and monitoring component.

The two satellites, called Spainsat NG I and Spainsat NG II, are being developed by Airbus Defence and Space and Thales Alenia Space. Each satellite weighs approximately 6.1 tons and is based on Airbus’s Eurostar Neo platform. They have a central structure about the size of a large van and a total wingspan of close to 50 meters. The satellites will be equipped with an efficient electric propulsion system to position them in their geostationary orbits around 36,000 kilometers above the Earth.

Once in orbit, Spainsat NG I will be located at the 30º West orbital position, while NG II will be at 29º East. This positioning allows for secure communication coverage over two-thirds of the Earth, including regions such as the United States, South America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and even Singapore.

The new satellites will provide expanded and more secure command and control capabilities to the Ministry of Defense and the Spanish State. They have three operating bands of the electromagnetic spectrum reserved for government use: the X-band, the military Ka band, and the UHF band. The X-band will have a reconfigurable active antenna for reception and transmission, allowing for 16 different communications beams. The military Ka-band will use six steerable beams and a semi-global receive beam.

The Spainsat NG program also includes a ground component for transmitting commands to the satellites. The main control and monitoring center will be located near Madrid, and a redundant center will be set up at INTA’s Maspalomas Space Station in Gran Canaria.

Hisdesat has contracted SpaceX for the launch of Spainsat NG I and NG II. The Falcon 9 rocket will be used, known for its reliability and recoverable stages. NG I is scheduled to be launched in 2024, followed by NG II in 2025.

The development of the Spainsat NG system involves key contributions from Spain’s space industry, including companies such as Airbus, Thales Alenia Space, GMV, and Indra. The system is being designed to meet the security requirements of NATO and will provide enhanced secure communications capabilities to the Spanish Armed Forces and State authorities.