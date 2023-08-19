Zaccheaus Primed to Contribute to Eagles’ Success

Zaccheaus has steadily shown improvement throughout his four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. From just 3 receptions in 2019 to an impressive 40 receptions last season, his progress is undeniable. These numbers demonstrate his ability to fit in well with the Philadelphia Eagles.

One of Zaccheaus’ strengths is his versatility. He is adept at running out of the slot and creating space in short-area routes. This was evident in a preseason game against the Browns, where Zaccheaus caught a short pass and turned it into a 17-yard gain. Additionally, he contributes to the Eagles’ effective running game by utilizing his 194-pound frame as a blocker.

Recognizing the competition for playing time, Zaccheaus understands the importance of seizing every opportunity. He is grateful for the chance to compete at a high level and is determined to make the most of each moment.

Zaccheaus attributes his strong work ethic to his mother, Yimbra Mozimo. She has been a source of inspiration and has been able to attend his home games with the Falcons. With his move to the Eagles, she will have an easier time supporting him on the field.

Zaccheaus’ focus now is on defining his role within the team and excelling within it. Although he acknowledges the need for improvement in certain areas, he is dedicated to continuous growth.

One notable aspect of Zaccheaus’ game is his blocking ability. He approaches blocking with the right mindset and willingly sacrifices his body to support the team. He has also showcased his versatility as a punt returner, demonstrating his willingness to contribute in any way possible.

Zaccheaus understands that he may not be in the spotlight among the team’s Pro Bowl players and star athletes. However, he is ready to showcase his talents in various capacities and embraces his role as a supportive player.

As the season progresses, Zaccheaus is positioning himself to be a significant asset for the Eagles. His dedication to improvement and willingness to contribute in any way necessary make him an invaluable part of the team’s success.