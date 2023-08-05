Military Leaders Express Concerns Over Elon Musk’s Control of Starlink Satellite Internet

A recent report reveals that multiple military leaders from different countries have raised concerns with US officials regarding the dominance and control of SpaceX founder Elon Musk over satellite internet. SpaceX’s reusable Falcon 9 rocket has revolutionized the launch industry in the past decade. Leveraging this advantage, the company has established itself as the frontrunner in satellite internet through its Starlink constellation.

Currently, there are over 4,500 Starlink satellites in orbit, accounting for more than half of all active satellites. This number could potentially reach up to 42,000 satellites. The importance and potential of Starlink gained widespread attention in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The system played a crucial role in providing essential communications to Ukraine when infrastructure was damaged and geostationary satellite signals were jammed.

General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, the leader of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, has reportedly discussed Starlink with the US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Little regulation exists over the operation of Starlink, raising concerns about how Musk will exercise his authority, including the ability to cut off access. Ukraine heavily relied on Starlink for communications during the war, but Musk restricted access to the system multiple times, particularly as Russia gained and lost territory. Furthermore, Musk declined Ukraine’s request to provide Starlink access near Crimea.

Ukrainian officials have reached out to other potential suppliers to reduce their dependency on Starlink, but none have matched its reach. Additionally, nine countries in Europe and the Middle East have raised concerns over Starlink’s control and power with American officials in the past 18 months, according to US intelligence officials.

Taiwan has also expressed concerns about Musk’s influence, particularly due to his financial interests tied to China through Tesla’s manufacture of cars in Shanghai. China, in turn, has complained about the use of Starlink satellites interfering with the maneuvers of their crewed Tianhe space station module. Chinese officials believe Starlink is intended for military purposes and have plans to create their own low Earth orbit communications megaconstellation.

While competitors like OneWeb and Amazon’s Kuiper constellation plan to challenge Starlink, Musk’s company currently maintains its position as the leader in low Earth orbit satellite internet.