SpaceX Expands Rideshare Program to Meet Demand for Mid-Inclination Orbits

SpaceX has announced its expansion of the rideshare program to include missions to mid-inclination orbits (MIOs). This new program aims to address the increasing demand for launches to MIOs. The announcement was made during a space industry conference and is indicative of SpaceX’s aggressive approach to the small launch market.

Orbital inclination refers to the visible part of the Earth as observed by a satellite during its rotation around the planet. Equatorial orbits have an inclination of 0 degrees, sun-synchronous orbits (SSO) have a slightly higher inclination of around 90 degrees, and mid-inclination orbits have an inclination of approximately 45 degrees. While SpaceX currently offers rideshare services to SSO through the Transporter program, the demand for MIO launches remains high.

MIOs have become increasingly attractive to customers, particularly remote sensing companies looking to expand coverage over regions such as Asia and the Middle East. Currently, customers often need to purchase dedicated launches from Rocket Lab to position their satellites in MIOs.

SpaceX’s new rideshare program, called Bandwagon, aims to capture this market segment. The company’s website indicates that two Bandwagon missions have already been booked for 2024, with two additional missions scheduled for 2025.

Given the popularity of SpaceX’s existing Rideshare program, which has successfully delivered 682 spacecraft to orbit through rideshare missions to date, Bandwagon has the potential to pose a significant threat to other small launch providers in the industry.

With the expansion of the rideshare program to include MIO missions, SpaceX is demonstrating its commitment to meeting the demands of the market and solidifying its position as a dominant player in the small launch industry.