CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

SpaceX Prepares for Falcon 9 Launch of Intelsat Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 Satellite

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
SpaceX Prepares for Falcon 9 Launch of Intelsat Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 Satellite

SpaceX is getting ready for the launch of the Intelsat Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 (G-37/H-4) satellite on board a Falcon 9 rocket. This geostationary satellite will carry both C-band and Ku-band payloads into orbit. The launch is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 3 from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The two-hour launch window will open at 12:15 a.m. ET (04:15 UTC).

The Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage booster, which will be used for this mission, has been previously used for several other SpaceX missions. These missions include Crew-5, GPS III-6, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, and one Starlink mission. After stage separation, the first stage will attempt a controlled landing on the droneship named “Just Read the Instructions,” which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Intelsat’s G-37 C-band payload will provide much-needed capacity for television media and telecommunication network customers in North America. Additionally, the H-4 Ku-band payload, jointly owned by Intelsat and JSAT International, will ensure continuity for mobility, network, and U.S. government customers.

SpaceX will be hosting a live webcast of the mission approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled liftoff. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting launch.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Satellite

SpaceX Launches Intelsat Communications Satellite in Effort to Make Room for 5G Networks

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Satellite

Satellite Laser Communication System Market

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Satellite

U.S. Space Command on Track to Achieve Full Operational Capability

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Leveraging OpenAI GPT-4 Functions to Enhance Mobile App Functionality

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Role of Predictive Analytics in Enhancing Disease Vector Surveillance Systems

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
AI

10 AI Tools That Are Transforming Architecture and Design

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Exploring AI Attention Maps: Bridging the Gap Between Human and Machine Intelligence

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments