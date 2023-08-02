SpaceX Prepares for Falcon 9 Launch of Intelsat Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 Satellite

SpaceX is getting ready for the launch of the Intelsat Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 (G-37/H-4) satellite on board a Falcon 9 rocket. This geostationary satellite will carry both C-band and Ku-band payloads into orbit. The launch is scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 3 from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The two-hour launch window will open at 12:15 a.m. ET (04:15 UTC).

The Falcon 9 rocket’s first stage booster, which will be used for this mission, has been previously used for several other SpaceX missions. These missions include Crew-5, GPS III-6, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, and one Starlink mission. After stage separation, the first stage will attempt a controlled landing on the droneship named “Just Read the Instructions,” which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Intelsat’s G-37 C-band payload will provide much-needed capacity for television media and telecommunication network customers in North America. Additionally, the H-4 Ku-band payload, jointly owned by Intelsat and JSAT International, will ensure continuity for mobility, network, and U.S. government customers.

SpaceX will be hosting a live webcast of the mission approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled liftoff. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting launch.