The Power of AI Models

Satellite

SpaceX to Launch Two Communications Satellites for Intelsat

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 3, 2023
SpaceX will attempt to launch two communications satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on behalf of Intelsat. The mission, known as Intelsat G-37, has a two-hour launch window starting at 12:15 a.m. ET. The weather forecast predicts a 90% chance of favorable weather conditions for the Falcon 9 rocket ascent. If there is a 24-hour delay, the chance drops to 85%.

The two payloads on board, Galaxy 37 (G-37) and Horizons-4 (H-4), are intended for geosynchronous transfer orbit. This launch is part of Intelsat’s plan to enhance the C-band and Ku-band frequencies for their Galaxy fleet. These improvements will benefit various media, networking, and government customers in North America.

The booster selected for the Intelsat G-37 mission has previously flown in several other missions, including Crew-5, GPS III-6, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, and one Starlink mission.

The launch will be streamed live on ClickOrlando.com. Stay updated with the latest headlines by visiting Your Florida Daily.

