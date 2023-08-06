SpaceX to Launch 22 Starlink Satellites into Low-Earth Orbit

SpaceX is set to launch 22 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit. The launch is scheduled to take place on Sunday evening from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base. There are multiple launch opportunities available, with four additional chances on Sunday night and five backup options on Monday.

This mission will be the fourth flight for the first stage booster that will support the launch. The booster has previously been used for missions such as Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER, and another Starlink mission. After stage separation, the first stage is planned to land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship located in the Atlantic Ocean.

Viewers can watch the live stream of the launch on ClickOrlando.