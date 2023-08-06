SpaceX to Launch 22 More Starlink Satellites

22 more V2 mini Starlink satellites are set to launch atop a Falcon 9 on Sunday, August 6th. The launch is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET (01:00 UTC on August 7) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This launch comes just three days after SpaceX’s successful Galaxy-37/Horizons-4 mission.

The batch of Starlinks, Group 6-8, will be launched on a South Easterly trajectory with a 43-degree orbital inclination. The separation from the 2nd stage is planned to occur just over an hour after lift-off. The launch will bring the total number of Starlink satellites launched to 4,903, with 3,814 currently in operational orbits.

The Falcon 9 being used for this mission is Booster 1078. This will be its fourth flight since its debut in March 2023. B1078 has previously launched the Crew-6 mission for NASA, the O3b mPOWER communications satellite, and one Starlink mission.

After stage separation, B1078 will attempt to land on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas about 8 minutes after launch. The droneship is stationed just East of the Bahamas.

The weather may pose a challenge to the launch, with a 70% chance of unacceptable weather predicted by the 45th Weather Squadron. However, SpaceX has four more opportunities to launch, with an 80% chance of acceptable weather for the alternative launch windows.

In case of weather or technical issues, SpaceX has another opportunity the next day with five launch opportunities between 8:35 p.m. ET (00:35 UTC August 8) and 11:57 p.m. ET (3:57 UTC).

Stay tuned to the SpaceX YouTube channel for the live launch coverage.