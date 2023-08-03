SpaceX Set to Launch Intelsat Communications Satellite

SpaceX is scheduled to launch a communications satellite for Intelsat to a geostationary transfer orbit. The launch window opens at 12:15 a.m. ET (04:15 UTC) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The satellite, Galaxy 37/Horizons-4, was initially planned to launch on the Ariane 6 rocket but was moved to SpaceX due to production delays. Manufactured by Maxar, the G-37/H-4 satellite was transported from Palo Alto, California, to Cape Canaveral, Florida, in mid-July. It has since been prepared for launch, with the satellite encapsulated into the fairings and attached to the Falcon 9.

The satellite carries two payloads: the G-37 C-band payload, which will expand capacity for North American television media and telecommunications network customers, and the H-4 Ku-band payload, providing continued coverage for the U.S. government and other customers.

This launch marks SpaceX’s first launch of August. They have plans for at least eight launches this month, with Crew-7 to the International Space Station among them. The Falcon 9 for this mission, Booster 1077, will be making its sixth launch and landing.

After its portion of the flight, Booster 1077 will land on the droneship ‘Just Read the Instructions,’ and the fairings will be recovered. If the launch is unable to proceed during the two-hour window, there is an opportunity for another launch on August 4th.

Follow the launch with the SpaceX webcast, which is expected to begin 15 minutes before lift-off.