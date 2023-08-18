Lights in the Sky Over St. Louis: Starlink Satellites or Something Else?

There have been numerous reports of a string of lights observed flying across the night sky in the St. Louis Metro area. Witnesses described the lights as moving from East to West and completely silent. These observations align with the characteristics of the Starlink Satellites produced by SpaceX, a company founded by billionaire Elon Musk.

The Starlink Satellites are part of a large satellite constellation being launched by SpaceX. These satellites are designed to provide global broadband internet coverage. The constellation consists of thousands of satellites, and as they orbit the Earth, they can be visible from the ground, appearing as a string of lights moving across the night sky.

A Starlink tracker confirmed that one of the satellites passed over the St. Louis area at 9:04 p.m. on Thursday. If you missed it, there will be additional opportunities to see the Starlink Satellites on Friday at 9:07 p.m. and Saturday at 9:08 p.m.

These sightings of the Starlink Satellites are not uncommon. As more satellites are launched into the constellation, the frequency of sightings is expected to increase. However, there may be other possible explanations for the lights observed in the sky. It is always important to consider natural phenomena, weather conditions, or other aerial activities when observing such phenomena.

The phenomenon of lights in the sky has long fascinated people, often sparking theories of extraterrestrial life or unidentified flying objects. However, in this case, the lights can be attributed to the Starlink Satellites or other known human-made objects in space.

As technology continues to advance, it is important to stay informed about the various objects and phenomena that may be observed in the night sky. Organizations like SpaceX provide information on satellite passes and sightings to help the public understand and identify these celestial phenomena.

Please note that the information provided here is based on available data and reports from witnesses. Further research or inquiries should be directed to the appropriate sources for more accurate and up-to-date information.