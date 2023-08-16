SpaceX to Launch 22 Starlink Satellites on Falcon 9 Rocket

SpaceX has announced plans to launch 22 Starlink satellites on its Falcon 9 rocket. The launch is scheduled to take place from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The initial launch is set for Wednesday night at 8:14 p.m., with additional launch opportunities available on Thursday between 9:07 p.m. and 12 a.m.

If necessary, backup launch opportunities will also be available on Thursday starting at 7:49 p.m. until 11:11 p.m. The first-stage booster used in this mission will be making its 13th flight. It has previously been used to launch CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-a, PSN SATRIA, and four other Starlink missions.

Following stage separations, the booster is expected to land on the “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. Viewers can stream the launch live on News 6’s website.

Stay updated on the latest news through Your Florida Daily.