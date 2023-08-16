CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

SpaceX to Launch 22 Starlink Satellites on Falcon 9 Rocket

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 16, 2023
SpaceX to Launch 22 Starlink Satellites on Falcon 9 Rocket

SpaceX has announced plans to launch 22 Starlink satellites on its Falcon 9 rocket. The launch is scheduled to take place from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The initial launch is set for Wednesday night at 8:14 p.m., with additional launch opportunities available on Thursday between 9:07 p.m. and 12 a.m.

If necessary, backup launch opportunities will also be available on Thursday starting at 7:49 p.m. until 11:11 p.m. The first-stage booster used in this mission will be making its 13th flight. It has previously been used to launch CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-a, PSN SATRIA, and four other Starlink missions.

Following stage separations, the booster is expected to land on the “A Shortfall of Gravitas” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. Viewers can stream the launch live on News 6’s website.

Stay updated on the latest news through Your Florida Daily.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Satellite

China Builds Airstrip on Disputed Island in South China Sea

Aug 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Satellite

“Bulgarian Nationals Charged with Alleged Documents Offences”

Aug 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Satellite

How a Hack-A-Sat Contest at DEF CON Hacking Conference Led to the Hacking of a Satellite

Aug 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

Technology

Amazon Raises Prices for Music Unlimited Subscriptions

Aug 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

SanDisk’s Response to Failed SSDs Raises Concerns

Aug 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Reprogramming Human Cells to Pluripotent Stem Cells

Aug 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

U.S. to Witness “Ring of Fire” Eclipse in October

Aug 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments