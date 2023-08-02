SpaceX to Launch Intelsat Satellite from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is preparing to launch the Intelsat Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch window will open after midnight, with a backup opportunity the following day. This mission is part of Intelsat’s plan to refresh its Galaxy fleet and provide North American coverage for its customers.

Space Launch Delta 45’s weather squadron has forecasted a 90% chance of good weather conditions, with an 85% chance in the event of a 24-hour delay. The Falcon 9 rocket, equipped with a first-stage booster making its sixth flight, aims to land on the droneship Just Read the Instructions.

This launch will be the 39th from the Space Coast in 2023, with all but two coming from SpaceX. In the previous week, SpaceX successfully conducted a Falcon 9 launch from Space Launch Complex 40 and a Falcon Heavy launch from Kennedy Space Center within a 23-hour span.

The next launch from Kennedy Space Center is scheduled for August 21, which will be the Crew-7 mission. SpaceX will have sufficient time to reconfigure the launch pad from Falcon Heavy requirements to support crewed missions.

This year’s Intelsat flight will mark SpaceX’s 52nd orbital launch, including launches from California. The company is on track to surpass its record of 61 launches in 2022. Additionally, it will be SpaceX’s 251st successful orbital launch since its first Falcon 1 mission in 2008.