SpaceX to Launch Intelsat Telecom Satellite from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX is preparing for a launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station to send a telecom satellite into orbit. The Falcon 9 rocket will carry the Intelsat Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 satellite and is scheduled to take off from Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 40. The launch window opens at 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, with a backup opportunity on Friday within the same window. This mission is part of Intelsat’s plan to refresh its Galaxy fleet and provide North American coverage for its customers.

The weather forecast from Space Launch Delta 45’s weather squadron indicates a 90% chance of good conditions for the launch. In the event of a 24-hour delay, the forecast predicts an 85% chance of favorable weather.

This launch will mark the 39th mission from the Space Coast in 2023, with almost all of them being conducted by SpaceX. Just last week, SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 from SLC 40 and a Falcon Heavy from Kennedy Space Center within a span of 23 hours.

The next launch from Kennedy Space Center, the Crew-7 mission, is currently scheduled for no earlier than August 21. This break allows SpaceX to reconfigure the launch pad from Falcon Heavy requirements to accommodate crewed missions.

The upcoming launch will be the third crewed flight from the U.S. this year, following the successful launches of Crew-6 in March and the Axiom Space Ax-2 mission in May, both using SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Including launches from California, the Intelsat mission will be SpaceX’s 52nd orbital launch of the year. The company is well on its way to surpassing its record of 61 launches in 2022. This launch will also mark SpaceX’s 251st successful orbital launch since its debut with the Falcon 1 rocket in 2008.