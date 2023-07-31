SpaceX Launches Jupiter 3 Satellite for Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems’ Jupiter 3 satellite, also known as EchoStar XXIV, was successfully launched into orbit by SpaceX on a Falcon Heavy mission. The launch took place at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 28 at 11:05 p.m.

Jupiter 3 will significantly increase the capacity of Hughes’ satellite fleet, providing an additional 500 Gbps of coverage over the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and other countries in South America. This added capacity comes at a crucial time for Hughes as they are currently reaching the limits of their existing fleet and facing competition from Starlink, resulting in a declining subscriber base.

The satellite, positioned at 95 degrees West, will support various applications including in-flight Wi-Fi, maritime connections, enterprise networks, backhaul for mobile network operators, Community Wi-Fi solutions, and residential broadband. It is a high-capacity and high-performing satellite designed to meet the needs of customers in rural areas that do not have access to cable or fiber internet.

Manufactured by Maxar Technologies, Jupiter 3 features more than 300 spot beams, each capable of delivering 500 MHz or more, enabling faster service plans with speeds of up to 100 Mbps. The satellite operates in the Ka-band and has Q- and V-band gateways.

The launch of Jupiter 3 marks the culmination of years of development and delays. Hughes ordered the satellite in 2017 with an original launch target of 2021. However, manufacturing challenges led to additional delays, and Maxar agreed to waive approximately $50 million in fees to compensate for the extended timeline.

With the successful launch and deployment of Jupiter 3, Hughes Network Systems is poised to provide enhanced connectivity and serve a larger customer base in underserved regions across the Americas.