The Last Satellite for Intelsat’s C-Band Spectrum Clearing Process Performs Well After Launch

The Galaxy-37/Horizons-4 satellite, which is crucial for Intelsat to claim nearly $5 billion in total C-band spectrum clearing proceeds, is performing well after its launch on August 3. Maxar Technologies, the manufacturer of the satellite, confirmed that it started communicating with ground crews and successfully deployed its solar arrays. The satellite will take approximately three weeks to reach its designated orbital position at 127 degrees West.

This five-metric-ton satellite consists of two payloads: Galaxy-37 in C-band for Intelsat’s broadcast customers over the continental United States, and Horizons-4, a joint venture between Intelsat and JSAT International, providing Ku-band connectivity services over the Pacific Ocean and the United States. Intelsat’s senior vice president of space systems, Jean-Luc Froeliger, stated that the six other satellites launched over the past 10 months to migrate broadcast customers to a narrower C-band swath are all in position and operating without any issues.

The successful deployment of Galaxy-37 puts Intelsat on track to receive a total of $4.9 billion from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) by vacating the frequencies by December 5. Rival operator SES has also completed its C-band clearing tasks after SpaceX launched its final two replacement spacecraft in March. SES is expected to receive nearly $4 billion in spectrum clearing proceeds, but there is an ongoing legal dispute with Intelsat regarding the distribution of these funds.

Galaxy-37’s launch is significant because it was not launched in pairs like Intelsat’s other replacement spacecraft. This allowed SpaceX to place the satellite in a high-energy orbit, extending its operational life. Intelsat anticipates getting three additional years of service out of Galaxy-37 compared to their other C-band replacements.

Intelsat has been rapidly deploying geostationary satellites, with a record-breaking eight satellites launched in the past 10 months. Most of these launches have utilized SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. This marks a shift from Intelsat’s earlier years when they employed a greater diversity of rockets for their satellite launches.

Overall, the successful launch of Galaxy-37 brings Intelsat closer to completing its C-band spectrum clearing process and securing significant funds from the FCC.