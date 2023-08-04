The Last Satellite Needed for Intelsat’s C-Band Spectrum Clearing Program Shows Promise

The final satellite required for Intelsat to secure nearly $5 billion in total proceeds from the C-band spectrum clearing program is performing well after its launch on August 3, according to manufacturer Maxar Technologies.

The satellite, named Galaxy-37/Horizons-4, successfully established communication with ground crews and deployed solar arrays shortly after separating from the Falcon 9 rocket that launched it from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. It is expected to take approximately three weeks for the chemically powered spacecraft to reach its designated orbital position at 127 degrees West.

The five-metric-ton satellite is divided into two payloads: Galaxy-37 in C-band for Intelsat’s broadcast customers in the continental United States, and Horizons-4, which is jointly owned by Intelsat and Japan’s JSAT International and is used for Ku-band connectivity services over the Pacific Ocean and the US.

Intelsat’s senior vice president of space systems, Jean-Luc Froeliger, reported that the other six satellites launched by the company over the past ten months are all positioned correctly and operating without any issues. These satellites are crucial for migrating broadcast customers to a narrower range of C-band, allowing for more frequencies to be allocated for terrestrial 5G services in the US.

By deploying Galaxy-37, Intelsat is on track to receive a total of $4.9 billion from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) by vacating the frequencies by December 5. Rival operator SES has also completed its C-band clearing tasks and is set to receive nearly $4 billion in spectrum clearing proceeds from the FCC. However, the two operators are currently engaged in a legal dispute over the division of these funds.

Galaxy-37’s launch is notable because unlike Intelsat’s other replacement C-band satellites, it was not launched in pairs. As a result, it was placed in a high-energy orbit, reducing the amount of fuel required for positioning. Froeliger estimates that Galaxy-37 will have a lifespan of three additional years compared to its counterparts.

Intelsat has been expanding its satellite fleet in recent times, setting a record for the commercial satellite industry by deploying eight geostationary satellites in the past ten months. These launches have primarily been facilitated by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.