SpaceX Launches Intelsat Communications Satellite for 5G Network Expansion

SpaceX successfully launched an Intelsat communications satellite on Thursday as part of a fleet-wide refresh initiative to make room for 5G cellular networks. The Falcon 9 rocket took off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, illuminating the night sky with its 1.7 million pounds of thrust.

After the first stage of the rocket completed its sixth flight and guided the vehicle out of the lower atmosphere, it returned to a droneship for landing. Meanwhile, the second stage continued its journey, firing its engine twice to reach the planned elliptical deploy orbit.

Thirty-two minutes after liftoff, the Galaxy 37 spacecraft from Intelsat was released to operate independently. The relay station weighing 5 tons and containing on-board thrusters will be placed in a circular orbit at an altitude of 22,300 miles above the equator, providing C-band broadcast service across North America. Additionally, the satellite carries a Ku-band payload in collaboration with JSAT International, a subsidiary of SKY Perfect JSAT Corp.

This launch is part of Intelsat’s efforts to refresh its Galaxy satellite fleet, which currently supports C-band television relay services in North America and the eastern Pacific. The Federal Communications Commission has mandated this refresh to allocate frequencies for the expansion of 5G networks.

Intelsat’s Chief Technology Officer, Bruno Fromont, expressed his satisfaction with the successful launch, stating that it marks the completion of a comprehensive refresh of the Galaxy fleet in the United States. The engineering team accomplished the launch of eight satellites in just 10 months, a remarkable feat in the industry.

With this launch, SpaceX continues to contribute to the advancement of communication networks and the expansion of 5G capabilities.