SpaceX Launches Intelsat Communications Satellite in Effort to Make Room for 5G Networks

SpaceX successfully launched an Intelsat communications satellite on Thursday morning as part of an effort to refresh its fleet and make room for 5G cellular networks. The Falcon 9 rocket took off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 1 a.m. EDT, illuminating the sky as it soared towards its destination.

The first stage of the rocket, on its sixth flight, propelled the vehicle out of the lower atmosphere and then separated to land on a droneship. The second stage continued its journey, firing its engine twice to reach the planned elliptical orbit. Thirty-two minutes after liftoff, the Intelsat Galaxy 37 spacecraft was successfully deployed to fly independently.

The satellite, weighing 5 tons, will be positioned in a circular orbit approximately 22,300 miles above the equator at 127 degrees west longitude. It will provide C-band broadcast service across North America and also includes a Ku-band payload jointly owned by Intelsat and JSAT International.

Intelsat, in compliance with FCC regulations, is refreshing its Galaxy satellite fleet to clear frequencies for the emerging 5G cellular networks. This launch marks the completion of the comprehensive refresh process of Intelsat’s Galaxy fleet, spanning the United States.

“It’s an interesting milestone for us. It brings to closure a comprehensive refresh of our Galaxy fleet over the United States,” said Bruno Fromont, Intelsat’s chief technology officer.

The engineers have worked tirelessly to complete the launch of eight satellites within just 10 months, a remarkable achievement in the industry’s history. The effort aims to optimize the availability of frequencies for the next generation of wireless communications.

Overall, the successful launch of the Intelsat communications satellite by SpaceX is a significant step towards making room for 5G networks and improving communication services across North America.