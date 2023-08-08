SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches 15 Starlink Satellites Despite Thick Fog

Last night, despite thick fog, the Falcon 9 successfully launched 15 V2 mini Starlink satellites from California. The launch took place at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, from Space Launch Complex 4 East. These 15 satellites are part of the Group 6-20 section of the Starlink constellation.

After liftoff, the Falcon 9’s first and second stages separated. While the first stage returned through the atmosphere, the second stage performed a dog-leg maneuver over the Baja Peninsula, Mexico, and achieved the proper trajectory for a 43-degree orbital inclination. It appears that SpaceX is currently comfortable launching only 15 V2 mini Starlinks at a time from California, possibly due to increased performance requirements.

The addition of these 15 satellites brings the total number of Starlink satellites launched to 4,918. These satellites will undergo checkouts before reaching their operational orbits. One advantage of the low Earth orbit they are placed in is that if any issues are discovered, SpaceX can safely deorbit them to avoid space debris.

The first stage on this mission, Booster 1075, successfully landed on the droneship ‘Of Course I Still Love You’ approximately nine and a half minutes after liftoff. This marks the stage’s fifth mission, with four of them being Starlink missions.

The fairings used for this mission were flown for the sixth time and will be recovered by Go Beyond, SpaceX’s West Coast fairing recovery ship. This launch is the 54th mission of the year for SpaceX and the 215th overall landing of an orbital class rocket between the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy.

Up next for SpaceX is another Starlink launch, with a Falcon 9 set to launch up to 22 V2 mini Starlinks from Florida. The launch is scheduled for Thursday evening, pending confirmation from SpaceX.