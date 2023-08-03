SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Successfully Launches Commercial Satellite

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the early hours of Thursday. The mission was to deliver the Galaxy 37 satellite, built by Maxar, for Luxembourg-based operator Intelsat. The satellite is part of a series that provides television and communication services worldwide.

The 230-foot rocket, using its first stage, successfully landed on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. This was the first stage’s sixth mission.

SpaceX has been responsible for almost all the launches from the Space Coast this year, with 39 launches in total so far. There are more missions planned for August.

Looking ahead, NASA’s next crewed mission, Crew-7, is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station later this month. The crew will consist of NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov. They will launch aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule from Kennedy Space Center.

United Launch Alliance is also preparing for its second flight of the year with an Atlas V rocket. The mission, called NROL-107, is for the Space Force and National Reconnaissance Office and is scheduled for no earlier than August 29.

In addition, there will be more Falcon 9 missions from the Cape in the near future, including launches of SpaceX Starlink internet satellites.

For the latest updates on launches, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.