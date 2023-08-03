SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Successfully Launches Communication Satellite

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station to deliver a commercial communications satellite into orbit. The rocket, standing at 230 feet, lifted off from Launch Complex 40 at 1 a.m. EDT. The mission was carried out by Intelsat, a Luxembourg-based operator, and the satellite, called Galaxy 37, was built by Maxar. The satellite is part of a series that provides television and communications services worldwide.

This launch marks the sixth mission for the first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket, which successfully landed on the “Just Read the Instructions” drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. SpaceX has been responsible for most of the launches from the Space Coast this year, with only two exceptions.

Looking ahead, there are several upcoming launches scheduled from Florida. NASA’s next crewed mission to the International Space Station, Crew-7, is set to launch later this month. The mission will include NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule from Kennedy Space Center.

Meanwhile, United Launch Alliance is preparing for its second flight of the year with an Atlas V rocket. This national security mission, known as NROL-107, is scheduled for no earlier than August 29 from Launch Complex 41.

SpaceX is also planning more Falcon 9 missions from Cape Canaveral, including the deployment of additional Starlink internet satellites. However, specific launch dates for these missions have not yet been confirmed.

