SpaceX is preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit on Sunday night. The launch is scheduled for 10:41 p.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This particular mission will use a first stage booster that has been previously launched on other missions.

Once the satellites are deployed, the first stage of the rocket will make a controlled landing on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean. In the event of a launch delay, backup opportunities have been scheduled for Sunday from 9:50 p.m. until 12:22 a.m., and Monday from 8:35 p.m. until 11:57 p.m.

The launch will be covered live by Channel 9 on Eyewitness News. More details can be found by downloading the free WFTV news and weather apps or the WFTV Now app for smart TVs. Additionally, Channel 9 Eyewitness News can be streamed live online.

This mission marks another step forward in SpaceX’s ambitious Starlink satellite constellation. With the launch of these additional satellites, the company aims to expand its global broadband internet coverage. These satellites will work in conjunction with previously deployed Starlink satellites to provide internet connectivity to even remote and underserved areas. This will further enhance the accessibility and reliability of internet services for millions of people worldwide.

This launch is part of SpaceX’s ongoing efforts to build a robust and efficient satellite network, with plans to eventually deploy thousands of satellites in orbit. As more Starlink satellites are launched, the company gets closer to achieving its goal of establishing a high-speed, low-latency internet connection that can reach every corner of the globe.