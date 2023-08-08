Momentus Introduces M-1000 Satellite Bus for Space Transportation

Momentus, a leading in-space transportation provider, has unveiled the M-1000 satellite bus, a variant of its Vigoride tug. This new platform offers a range of functionalities, making it valuable to both commercial and government entities.

The M-1000 addresses the challenges associated with hosted payloads on the Vigoride, where payloads remained tethered. In response to the evolving preferences of government customers and payload sensitivity, Momentus developed the M-1000 satellite bus, which combines critical subsystems from the Vigoride.

The M-1000 can accommodate payloads ranging from 350 to 800 kilograms, providing 1 kilowatt of orbit average power and up to 3 kilowatts at peak power. It offers a modular approach, allowing customers to personalize its functionality by incorporating enhancements such as improved pointing and third-party propulsion systems.

Momentus envisions both government and commercial interest in the M-1000. Government clients can take advantage of the modularity features for specialized services, while commercial customers are attracted to its swift production schedule. The pricing details have not been disclosed, but it is expected to offer competitive pricing, further enhancing its appeal.

Manufactured at the same facility as Vigoride, the M-1000 will have a production capacity of up to 50 buses annually. Momentus is also exploring the possibility of building a dedicated manufacturing facility to meet the increasing demand.

As Momentus introduces the M-1000, they continue their work on Vigoride tugs, including the upcoming Vigoride-7, which is scheduled for launch in 2024 aboard the SpaceX Transporter-10 mission.

The M-1000 satellite bus from Momentus is a versatile solution that bridges the gap between customer demands and cutting-edge technology in the dynamic space industry.