Concerns Raised Over Letter of Credit Requirement for Federal Broadband Funding

Since last Wednesday, there have been concerns raised by internet service providers, broadband associations, and digital equity advocates regarding a new requirement for federal broadband funding. The requirement in question is that applicants must provide a letter of credit in order to receive funding from the $42.5 billion Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.

A coalition consisting of various organizations, including Connect Humanity, has expressed worries that this requirement will disadvantage smaller ISPs and minority-owned businesses that are the target of the program. They argue that the requirement heavily favors well-funded providers, effectively shutting out the smaller ones.

Connect Humanity stated that many of the smaller ISPs, minority and women-owned businesses, nonprofits, and municipalities that the program is supposed to support will struggle to meet the requirements. They claim that this puts larger, well-funded incumbent providers at an advantage, even though they have historically failed to serve all Americans.

The coalition highlights the financial burden that the letter of credit requirement imposes on ISPs. For example, if an ISP plans to construct a $10 million broadband network, they would need to secure over $2 million in collateral and provide matching funds in order to be eligible for a $7.5 million BEAD grant.

Additional members of the coalition opposing the letter of credit mandate include organizations like Arkansas-based Aristotle Unified Communications, Broadband.Money, the Schools, Health, and Libraries Broadband Coalition, and the American Association for Public Broadband.

Meanwhile, Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has proposed upgrading the federal broadband speed standard. Currently set at 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload, Rosenworcel suggests increasing it to 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload. She argues that the existing speed standard is outdated and does not account for the needs of internet users, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposed increase aims to close the digital divide and ensure fair access to high-speed internet for all Americans.

In a related development, the House of Representatives passed a bill aimed at increasing foreign direct investment in semiconductor-related manufacturing and production. The bill requires the Commerce Department to collaborate with state-level economic development organizations to attract foreign investment in the American semiconductor industry. This move is intended to address the decline in domestic semiconductor manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign suppliers. The legislation seeks to bolster domestic semiconductor production and secure the semiconductor supply chain for the benefit of the economy and national security.

These legislative actions and concerns demonstrate ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide and strengthen domestic industries to support technological innovation and economic growth.