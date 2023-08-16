The U.S. Space Force Launches Unit to Combat Space Threats

The United States Space Force has established a unit aimed at defending against potential threats from other countries in space. As part of the activation ceremony of the 75th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron (ISRS) held at the Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado, the Space Force unveiled its new logo, which symbolizes its mission to counter adversary space forces.

ISRS will specifically target satellites and ground stations associated with adversary space forces and counter-space force threats. Lt. Col. Travis Anderson, the leader of the squadron, explained during the ceremony that space forces are capabilities utilized by countries for their joint war fighting, while counter-space forces, also known as space attack forces, are designed to hinder the United States’ use of satellite systems during conflicts.

The patch of the newly established squadron features the image of the grim reaper, signifying the demise of any adversary the squadron confronts. The Polaris Star glint in the reaper’s eye represents the guiding light of security and highlights the constant presence and vigilance in space presently and in the future.

The U.S. has been increasingly concerned about China’s space capabilities, such as its space station in Earth orbit and plans for a crewed mission to the Moon. In response, the U.S. imposed a ban on anti-satellite weapons in September 2022 and called on other nations to do the same. However, China criticized the ban, stating that it conceals evil intentions and aims to weaken others. China’s defense ministry has also expressed disapproval of the establishment of the U.S. Space Force, arguing that it has negatively impacted space security and global strategic stability.

By launching the first unit dedicated to targeting the satellites of other nations, the U.S. Space Force seeks to establish itself as an authoritative and formidable presence in space. This development signifies a step towards the militarization of Earth’s orbit.