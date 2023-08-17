Space Force Takes Satellite Off Operational Status, Prepares for New Additions

The Space Force recently declared the completion of its mission for one of its space surveillance satellites, taking it off operational status in order to make way for newer and more advanced technology in the space domain. The Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) allows the Space Force to track and analyze objects in geosynchronous orbit. The first two satellites were launched in 2014 and became operational in 2015. The second of those, GSSAP Space Vehicle 2, was recently transferred from Space Operations Command to Space Systems Command and is no longer in operation.

As of now, there are five active GSSAP satellites remaining. Two more satellites are set to launch in 2024 and 2027. GSSAP satellites operate in near-geosynchronous orbit, approximately 22,300 miles above Earth. They have the ability to maneuver, enabling them to closely observe objects in orbit.

However, this maneuverability comes with limitations. Due to the limited fuel supply onboard, operators have to carefully plan the maneuvering of these satellites for months and years. Currently, the Space Force does not have the capability to refuel satellites in space. Lt. Gen. John E. Shaw, deputy commander of U.S. Space Command, has advocated for a “fundamental doctrinal shift” towards more dynamic space operations and sustained space maneuver. Vice Chief of Space Operations Gen. David D. Thompson has also expressed support for using commercial capabilities for satellite servicing in orbit.

In April 2022, Space Systems Command announced plans for an experiment to refuel small satellites in geostationary orbit. Additionally, an industry day was held in September to explore commercial sector contributions to assured access to space, including on-orbit servicing, maneuver, and debris removal.

The Space Force continues to evolve its satellite operations to meet the demands of an increasingly dynamic and complex space environment.