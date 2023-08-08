Space Development Agency to Build New Satellite Testing Facility at Grand Forks Air Force Base

The Space Development Agency (SDA), a branch of the U.S. Space Force, has announced plans to construct a satellite testing facility at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota. This expansion is part of the agency’s efforts to create a mesh network in low Earth orbit that will consist of numerous communications, data-relay, and sensor satellites to support military operations worldwide.

The new facility, expected to be completed by 2026, will cover an area of 25,000 square feet and will serve as a satellite test and checkout center. The Pentagon’s 2023 budget has allocated $4 million for the initial construction of the facility, while Congress approved $18 million in 2022 for the construction of the two satellite operations centers at Grand Forks and Redstone Arsenal in Alabama.

Senator John Hoeven, a member of the Senate defense appropriations subcommittee, has stated that an additional $4 million is proposed in the Senate’s version of the 2024 defense spending bill for the continued construction of the new facility. He also expects another $4 million to be added in 2025.

The SDA awarded a $324.5 million contract last year to a team led by General Dynamics Mission Systems, along with Iridium Communications, KSAT, Emergent, and Raytheon Technologies. This team is responsible for building and operating the ground control centers for the SDA’s satellite operations.

SDA Director Derek Tournear emphasized the progress being made in the development of the Tranche 1 Space Networking Operations Center and highlighted that the addition of the testing and checkout center at the Grand Forks base will greatly support future launch activities.

This new satellite testing facility at Grand Forks Air Force Base solidifies the site as a major hub for the SDA’s satellite ground control operations.