Space Development Agency (SDA) Disrupts Traditional Satellite Procurement

The Pentagon has traditionally allocated the majority of its space budget to geostationary satellites. However, the Space Development Agency (SDA) is challenging this approach by creating a low-Earth orbit (LEO) constellation through partnerships with commercial suppliers.

SDA refers to its network of satellites as the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. It consists of a Transport Layer for communication and a Tracking Layer for missile detection and early warning.

Rather than awarding the constellation to one or two contractors, SDA is leveraging the commercial satellite market by ordering satellites from multiple vendors. These satellites must be interoperable through optical links adhering to common standards.

SDA has already ordered satellites from various manufacturers including York Space Systems, SpaceX, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon Technologies, and Ball Aerospace.

To accommodate this disruptive approach, SDA requires satellite providers to offer plug-and-play capabilities. This departure from the traditional defense contracting model allows SDA to incorporate new technologies and deploy them faster.

SDA’s strategy aligns with the Space Force’s goal of rapidly delivering space capabilities to warfighters. By deploying satellites in tranches every two years, SDA can continuously improve on existing technology instead of waiting a decade to field outdated systems.

The agency faced initial opposition but has successfully held its schedule for the tranche contract awards. The first 10 satellites of the Tranche 0 portion were launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in April, with more launches planned for the future.

Tranche 1 satellites are expected to launch in 2024 and 2025, followed by Tranche 2. SDA has open solicitations for additional satellites for both the Transport Layer and the Tracking Layer.

SDA’s disruptive approach to satellite procurement demonstrates its commitment to delivering cutting-edge capabilities to the military in a timely manner.