Sustainable Practices for Space Exploration and Debris Removal

Approximately 30,000 pieces of tracked debris are currently orbiting the Earth, posing a significant risk to satellite operations. As the space industry continues to grow rapidly, with plans to launch thousands of more satellites, it is essential to address the issue of space debris and implement sustainable practices for space exploration.

Satellites constantly have to adjust their orbit to avoid colliding with existing space debris. The intentional destruction of a satellite by Russia in 2021 resulted in SpaceX’s Starlink satellites maneuvering over a thousand times to avoid the debris. However, as the number of satellites increases, our orbital highways will become overcrowded, limiting our access to space.

To tackle this problem, it is crucial to demand satellites and rocket bodies that are designed for sustainable space use. Most of the space debris originates from Russia, the U.S., and China, making it necessary for these countries to take responsibility and prioritize debris mitigation.

Indigenous communities’ traditional ecological knowledge (TEK) can provide valuable insights into sustainable practices for space exploration. Incorporating Indigenous tenets of sustainability into space industry operations can ensure that the consequences of our actions do not hinder future space use. Companies like Privateer and Moriba Jah Universal, co-founded by a space environmentalist, have already integrated these principles into their work.

Efforts to prevent the space industry from depleting resources can be observed through initiatives like the Space Sustainability Rating (SSR), which evaluates the sustainability and environmental impact of space activities. Reusable rockets, such as SpaceX’s Falcon 9, are another innovative solution that reduces waste and lowers the cost of accessing space.

Various countries and organizations are also working on long-term sustainability guidelines and policies. The European Space Agency (ESA) aims to achieve a Zero Debris policy by 2030, focusing on recycling and reusing objects in space. The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has implemented a new policy that requires defunct satellites to be removed from low-Earth orbit within five years. However, the policy does not specify controlled reentry, which could lead to uncontrolled debris reentry.

To achieve a sustainable and circular space economy, companies should be required to follow an extended producer responsibility framework, taking responsibility for the end-of-life disposal of their satellites and rocket bodies. However, the challenge lies in the lack of funding for space debris removal and the infrequency of collisions and breakup events. It is essential to address these challenges and develop effective strategies for cleaning up space debris to ensure the long-term sustainability of space exploration.

By implementing sustainable practices, mitigating space debris, and promoting responsible resource management, the space industry can continue to expand while ensuring a clean and accessible space environment for future generations.