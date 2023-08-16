A Little Night Music: A Gem in Two Acts

Central Florida Vocal Arts will be presenting a performance of Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music in costume, with digital sets and full orchestral accompaniment by the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra. The show, which won five Tony Awards after its Broadway debut in 1973, promises to be a rich musical experience.

The performance will take place at 7 p.m. at the Satellite High School Performing Arts Center in Satellite Beach, Brevard County. The audience can look forward to an expanded orchestra and a professional cast from Central Florida Vocal Arts.

A Little Night Music is set in the enchanting birch groves of Sweden and tells the story of mismatched couples who discover surprising revelations about their true desires. The plot thickens as the couples come together for a weekend in the country, where anything can happen. The show, with a runtime of two hours and 45 minutes, features the memorable song “Send in the Clowns.”

Tickets for the performance can be purchased for $30 through the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra website or at Marine Bank & Trust in Suntree. Tickets will also be available at the door for $35. Additionally, passes for the entire 2023-24 performing season and ticket “flex packs,” which are valid for any five subscription concerts, can be obtained.

The Space Coast Symphony Orchestra, led by Conductor and Artistic Director Aaron T. Collins, is known for its year-round performances and is among the few orchestras in the United States to do so. Concertgoers aged 18 and under or with a college ID will be admitted free to any SCSO concert.

A Little Night Music is considered one of the most beloved American musicals, and the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra is eager to bring this Broadway gem to their audience. Collins expressed his excitement for collaborating once again with the talented members of Central Florida Vocal Arts and highlighted the incredible cast and beautiful songs, all backed by the full orchestra.

For more information about A Little Night Music, please call 855-252-7276 or visit the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra’s website.