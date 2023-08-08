CloudFerro and the Power of Cloud Technology in Earth Observation

CloudFerro is a company based in Poland that provides innovative cloud computing services for specialized markets, particularly in the European space sector and climate research and science. The company has gained extensive experience in cloud services for storing and processing large data sets, specifically Earth Observation satellite data. They have built and operate multipetabyte repositories of data for leading European organizations such as the European Space Agency (ESA), the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT), and the German Aerospace Centre (DLR). This makes CloudFerro the largest company in the space sector in Poland and a major one in Europe. It is also the only Polish company in the space sector that serves as a prime contractor for these institutions.

In a recent conversation with CloudFerro’s CEO, Maciej Krzyzanowski, he highlighted the power of cloud technology and its impact on the Earth Observation sector. Krzyzanowski emphasized that data is the driving force behind various applications in the space industry, including telecommunications, satellite imagery, and global positioning. While spacecrafts and satellites are often associated with space missions, the true value lies in downstream activities such as retrieving, storing, processing, and delivering the data collected in space.

With the development of advanced hardware, the volume of data in the modern era is rapidly growing. For example, the Copernicus Programme constellation of satellites alone generates approximately 25 terabytes of data every day. Such massive amounts of data require significant computing power to be processed. Cloud computing has emerged as a suitable solution for managing and processing big data. CloudFerro, specializing in cloud computing and big data processing, is at the forefront of this data-driven revolution.

Krzyzanowski further explained that downstream activities focus on bringing satellite data back to Earth, where it is processed and transformed into meaningful information for decision-makers. This includes converting optical or radar images captured by satellites into usable formats and extracting relevant data. Downstream activities also extend beyond Earth observation to global positioning systems and deep space missions.

The accessibility of satellite data has revolutionized various sectors, with agriculture being a notable application. Satellite data is used to determine crop types and monitor land cover, heavy industry, roads construction, and forests. Satellite data can even detect ground movements of just a few millimeters, enabling early identification of issues like cracked pipes. In weather forecasting, satellite observation plays a crucial role, providing essential information for meteorological applications. Moreover, satellite data can be leveraged for climate change analysis, food security assessments, monitoring illegal activities, and scientific research. The potential for applications is immense and continues to grow.

CloudFerro specializes in providing the necessary infrastructure and tools for effective use of large-scale satellite datasets. They offer services for massive data repositories and provide solutions for data discovery, processing, and analysis. Users can either download the data or utilize cloud solutions for near-data processing. Various algorithms and artificial intelligence technology can be applied to derive meaningful information from the data.

CloudFerro has also launched the EO4UA initiative to assist scientists from Ukraine facing challenges due to the Russian aggression. The initiative provides expertise, Earth Observation data, and a cloud platform to assess environmental losses and monitor the ongoing situation in the country.

In conclusion, CloudFerro’s expertise in cloud computing and big data processing is driving innovation in the Earth Observation sector. The company’s services and infrastructure cater to the increasing demand for processing and analyzing large volumes of satellite data. With the accessibility of satellite data on the rise, there are endless possibilities for applications across various sectors of the economy.