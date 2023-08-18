CityLife

Perplexing Light Show in Southeastern NC Sky Explained

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 18, 2023
On the night of Thursday, August 17, stargazers in southeastern NC witnessed a captivating and puzzling sight. Many spotted a string of bright lights in close proximity, leading to widespread confusion and speculation about its origin. However, it has since been determined that the spectacle was caused by the Starlink satellite train.

Starlink is a company that provides internet services via satellite. Their satellites are positioned much closer to Earth compared to other satellites, which is why they were visible to the naked eye on that particular night. This visibility stood out as viewers were unable to spot other satellites or stars in the night sky.

The Starlink satellite train can be observed as a series of lights traveling together, creating an impressive display. It is not an uncommon occurrence, as sightings of the Starlink satellites have been reported across various regions worldwide.

Stargazers in southeastern NC captured images of the mesmerizing phenomenon and shared them with WECT. The pictures showcased the captivating lights illuminating the night sky.

This event serves as a reminder of the advancements in satellite technology and the growing presence of companies like Starlink in providing internet access to remote areas. Satellites positioned closer to Earth offer better connectivity and expand the possibilities of worldwide internet coverage.

As technology continues to evolve, it is likely that more sightings of the Starlink satellite train and similar phenomenon will occur. Amateur astronomers and sky enthusiasts can look forward to more impressive displays in the future.

