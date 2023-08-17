North Korea Prepares for Satellite Launch and Missile Tests

North Korea is reportedly planning to launch a spy satellite and conduct tests of long-range missiles in the near future. These actions are seen as a response to ongoing military drills between the United States and South Korea, as well as a trilateral summit involving the US, South Korea, and Japan. The National Intelligence Service of South Korea informed lawmakers about these developments in a closed-door meeting.

According to the National Intelligence Service, North Korea may attempt to launch the spy satellite in late August or early September to coincide with the country’s 75th anniversary on September 9. The North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, has expressed his intention to develop high-tech weapons systems, including a military reconnaissance satellite.

The NIS also revealed that North Korea has been testing an engine for the rocket to be used in the satellite launch. In addition, an additional land antenna has been installed to receive satellite data. However, North Korea’s previous attempt in late May resulted in the rocket crashing into the ocean.

South Korea’s military has cast doubt on the capabilities of the satellite, stating that the debris found from the previous launch indicated that it was not advanced enough for military reconnaissance. Meanwhile, the NIS has detected increased activity at a North Korean facility involved in the production of solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The launch preparations and increased missile activity are perceived as protests against the Camp David summit and the upcoming US-South Korean military drills. North Korea has shown sensitivity towards US efforts to strengthen alliances with South Korea and Japan.

Since the beginning of 2022, North Korea has conducted over 100 missile tests. While its intercontinental ballistic missiles have shown the potential to reach the US mainland, analysts believe that North Korea still faces technological challenges. The country’s shorter-range missiles can already target South Korea and Japan. Three out of four types of North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missiles use liquid fuels, while the fourth type uses solid fuel. Solid-fueled missiles are more difficult to detect before launch due to their ease of movement and quick firing capabilities.