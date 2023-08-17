North Korea Prepares for Satellite Launch and Missile Tests

North Korea is planning a second attempt to launch a spy satellite into orbit and conduct tests of long-range missiles, according to South Korea’s intelligence service. The move comes in response to upcoming military drills by the United States and a planned summit between the US, South Korea, and Japan.

The National Intelligence Service of South Korea revealed that North Korea may launch the spy satellite in late August or early September, ahead of the country’s 75th anniversary on September 9. The agency also reported that North Korea has been testing an engine for the rocket and has installed a new antenna to receive satellite data.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has previously expressed his intention to develop advanced weapons systems, including a military reconnaissance satellite. However, the previous attempt to launch a satellite in May ended in failure, with the rocket crashing into the ocean.

South Korea’s military has stated that the debris from the failed launch indicates that the satellite was not capable of conducting military reconnaissance as claimed by North Korea.

The intelligence service also detected increased activity at a North Korean facility involved in the production of solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missiles, as well as at another site related to liquid-fueled ICBMs.

The preparations for the satellite launch and missile tests are seen as acts of protest against the Camp David summit and the upcoming US-South Korean military drills. North Korea has been highly sensitive to efforts by the US to strengthen its alliances with South Korea and Japan.

Since the beginning of 2022, North Korea has carried out over 100 missile tests. The country argues that it needs to enhance its military capabilities due to the expansion of US-South Korean exercises, which have involved the presence of US aircraft carriers, nuclear-capable bombers, and nuclear-armed submarines.

Although North Korea has demonstrated the potential range of its intercontinental ballistic missiles to reach the US mainland, experts believe there are still technological challenges to overcome. However, its shorter-range missiles already pose a threat to South Korea and Japan.

North Korea’s use of solid-fueled missiles adds to the difficulty of detecting and responding to launches, as they can be moved and fired more rapidly than liquid-fueled missiles.