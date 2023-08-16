SiriusXM Faces Lawsuit Over Unpaid Royalties to Music Labels

A new lawsuit has been filed against satellite and streaming radio service SiriusXM, claiming that the company owes around $150 million in unpaid royalties to music labels. SoundExchange, the organization responsible for collecting royalty payments from services like SiriusXM, filed the lawsuit. The dispute arose after SiriusXM started bundling its satellite and streaming music services together without properly paying for the public performance of copyrighted music.

Historically, SiriusXM has passed on the cost of royalty payments to consumers through a surcharge called the U.S. Music Royalty Fee. This fee is applied to any satellite and streaming package that offers access to commercial-free music channels. When SiriusXM bundled its streaming radio service with its satellite radio plans, the U.S. Music Royalty Fee was applied to these combined packages as well.

However, SoundExchange claims that SiriusXM should have paid royalties based on subscription revenue from satellite customers, as well as for each performance streamed through its online platform. Instead, SiriusXM used creative accounting methods to reduce the amount of revenue that went towards royalty payments. SoundExchange hired an independent auditor who concluded that SiriusXM had improperly withheld payments covered by the rates set by the Copyright Royalty Board (CRB).

Despite efforts to resolve the dispute, SiriusXM refused to comply with demands for back payment of royalties, leading SoundExchange to file the lawsuit. SiriusXM argues that it has followed the regulatory framework and allocated revenue for the streaming component of its bundled packages in a fair manner.

This lawsuit comes at a challenging time for SiriusXM, as the company is trying to reverse slow subscriber growth and find additional sources of revenue. The majority of its revenue comes from subscriptions to its satellite radio service, which has around 34 million paying customers.