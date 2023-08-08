CityLife

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 8, 2023
Strange Lights in North Texas Sky Were Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellite

On Aug. 7, 2023, residents across North Texas witnessed a peculiar sight in the sky – a set of lights that led many to believe it was a UFO. However, it was later revealed that the lights were actually caused by Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellite called Starlink.

Starlink is a satellite network created by Elon Musk’s company, SpaceX, with the aim of providing high-speed broadband internet to areas where internet access is limited. As of this month, there are over 2,300 Starlink satellites in orbit, with plans for many more to be launched in the future.

This is not the first time that the Starlink satellite has been mistaken for a UFO. In September 2022, a similar panic ensued when Starlink-55 passed through the Texas skies. Texas has a long history of UFO sightings, with reports dating back to 1878. In fact, the first reported UFO landing in Texas took place in 1897, more than fifty years before the infamous Roswell incident.

In 2013, there were three specific UFO sightings in Texas that gained national attention. Jailers at the Johnson County Correctional Facility reported seeing a UFO with an unusual triangular shape. Additionally, a total of 7,182 speculated UFO sightings were reported in Texas during that year.

For those interested in observing the Starlink satellite, the website “Find Starlink” provides information on its visibility. On Aug. 8, 2023, at 9:45 p.m., the satellite is expected to be visible from Collin County.

