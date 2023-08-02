CityLife

Qualcomm Rumored to Add Satellite Connectivity to Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Aug 2, 2023
Qualcomm is reportedly working on a ‘special version’ of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset that will support satellite connectivity. This comes after Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Satellite feature was already supported by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but for some reason, it has not been included in current flagship smartphones.

The rumor about the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 supporting satellite connectivity was shared by tipster Digital Chat Station. Although the official name of the chipset is not mentioned in the screenshot from Weibo, the model number ‘SM8650’ is a strong indication that the tipster is referring to the upcoming SoC. It is speculated that this ‘special version’ of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 might be exclusive to Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 lineup.

Samsung has been rumored to bring satellite connectivity to its high-end smartphones, although the specific models were not disclosed. Earlier this year, at CES, Qualcomm officially announced its Snapdragon Satellite feature, which offers an emergency messaging service similar to Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite, covering communication from pole to pole.

It is noteworthy that Qualcomm did not provide any updates regarding the Snapdragon Satellite feature, despite initially stating that smartphones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 would support it. This suggests that a potential agreement between Qualcomm and satellite communications firm Iridium Communications may have fallen through.

Like Apple, Qualcomm does not have its own fleet of satellites and needs to partner with an existing company to enable emergency messaging capabilities on its chipsets. It is possible that the satellite connectivity feature will be showcased with the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, expected in late October. The new chipset is likely to support Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X75 5G modem, which should provide built-in support for satellite communications. The official unveiling will reveal if this addition is present.

