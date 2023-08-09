CityLife

Satellite

Highlights from the 37th Small Satellite Conference

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 9, 2023
The 37th Small Satellite Conference, held in Logan, Utah, showcased several exciting developments in the satellite industry. Momentus introduced its new satellite bus, M-1000, which is based on its Vigoride orbital transfer vehicle. The low-cost bus offers up to 3 kW of peak power and a large payload capacity. Momentus aims to produce 50 satellites using the M-1000 bus for the Tranche 2 Transport Layer Alpha program.

NearSpace Launch and SEOPS announced their collaboration on the OctoBus platform, combining SEOPS’s Octobucket with NearSpace Launch’s satellite flight control systems. OctoBus will have the capability to deploy satellites and host payloads.

LeoStella unveiled its LS-300 satellite bus, designed to cater to customers seeking contracts from the US Space Force’s Space Development Agency. The LS-300 bus weighs 500 kg and can accommodate payloads up to 250 kg.

Moog showcased its small satellite solar array drive assembly (SADA), a compact power solution for positioning solar arrays on small satellites.

Benchmark Space Systems introduced the first-ever satellite “autopilot” system called SmartAIM (Smart Advanced In-Space Mobility). SmartAIM features an onboard software control solution for precise satellite maneuvers in congested space. Benchmark also announced a partnership with Kayhan Space, integrating their Pathfinder spaceflight safety service with the SmartAIM propulsion platform.

In addition to these product launches, Pale Blue and Flight Works secured contracts, Interstellar Technologies announced its use of cow manure gas to power its launch vehicle, and various other advancements were discussed during the conference. The 37th Small Satellite Conference proved to be an exciting platform for innovative developments in the small satellite industry.

