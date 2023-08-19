A Low-Cost Method to Reduce Space Debris Demonstrated by Student-Built Satellite

A small cube satellite, named SBUDNIC, has re-entered Earth’s atmosphere about five years earlier than expected. The satellite was built by students on a shoestring budget using off-the-shelf supplies. It was designed to tackle the issue of space junk and included a plastic drag sail made from Kapton polyimide. The sail helped push the satellite back down to Earth more quickly than anticipated.

The successful proof of concept by SBUDNIC has significant implications for efforts to reduce space debris, which poses a potential danger to current and future space vehicles. The cost of the student-designed cube satellite was approximately $10,000, making it significantly cheaper than other proposed solutions for removing space junk from orbit.

Currently, there are over 27,000 pieces of orbital debris being tracked by the Department of Defense’s Space Surveillance Network. This debris ranges from defunct satellites to human-made objects that no longer serve a useful function. One worst-case scenario is if a satellite explodes in an orbit followed by other satellites, triggering a chain reaction of collisions and closing off that orbit.

SBUDNIC’s successful re-entry demonstrates there are cost-effective methods to combat the space junk problem. It also highlights the need for preparation, as the probability of these catastrophic scenarios occurring is high. Most satellites remain in orbit for 25 years or more after their useful life, but the Federal Communications Commission has adopted a new rule requiring satellites to be deorbited within five years.

SBUDNIC’s re-entry exceeded expectations and represented a major step towards the goal of reducing space debris. It dropped from an altitude of 470 kilometers down to 146 kilometers before burning up in the atmosphere. This success shows that there are viable plans in place to combat space debris that are practical and cost-effective.