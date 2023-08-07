Global Small Satellite Market Expected to Grow at 15.7% CAGR from 2023-2030

The global small satellite market is projected to reach a value of US$12,491 million by 2030, with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% during the forecast period, according to a report by Coherent Market Insights. In 2022, the market was estimated to be worth US$3,900 million.

Small satellites, also known as smallsats, are low-cost alternatives that allow various organizations to conduct space missions in low-Earth orbit. They have revolutionized scientific investigations and technology demonstrations by providing cost-effective and efficient access to space. Small satellites typically weigh under 1,200 kg and are used in civil, defense, commercial, and government applications.

One of the key factors driving the growth of the global small satellite market is the increasing number of space exploration activities. Small satellites are now being recognized as essential tools for high-profile space missions, and their use is expanding rapidly. They are also playing a significant role in civil space exploration, with organizations like NASA funding small satellite missions for Earth science and astrophysics research.

Another driver for the market is the demand for low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. LEO satellite systems, which are relatively small and located close to the Earth’s surface, provide global coverage and are expected to become crucial for future communication standards. Companies like OneWeb are launching large numbers of LEO satellites to offer global satellite broadband services.

Technological advancements in components, propulsion systems, and power sources have enhanced the capabilities of small satellites, enabling them to perform complex tasks in orbit. However, the limited payload capacity and capabilities of small satellites remain a challenge, as their compact size restricts the amount of payload they can carry. This limitation affects their application in missions that require larger instruments or equipment.

Despite the challenges, there are opportunities for growth in the global small satellite market. The high demand for small satellites in defense and security applications presents significant opportunities for industry players. Governments and defense agencies around the world are increasingly using small satellites for reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence-gathering purposes.

In conclusion, the small satellite market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by increasing space exploration activities, the demand for LEO satellites, and advancements in technology. However, limitations in payload capacity and capabilities need to be addressed to unlock the full potential of small satellites.