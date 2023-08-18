Small Satellite Market Projected to Reach US$ 12 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 20.80%

The global small satellite market is expected to reach a value of US$ 12 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20.80% during the forecast period. The market growth is driven by the rising demand for low Earth orbit (LEO)-based services in communication applications. These small satellites utilize radio or laser communications to communicate with the ground and have attitude control and propulsion systems onboard.

One of the key factors driving the market is the increasing number of space exploration missions. The demand for small satellites has surged as these missions require satellites for various purposes such as earth observation, weather monitoring, disaster mitigation, and more.

The global small satellite market is segmented based on type into minisatellites, microsatellites, nanosatellites, and others. On the basis of application, the market is divided into earth observation and remote sensing, satellite communication, science and exploration, mapping and navigation, space observation, and others. Furthermore, the market is segmented by end user into commercial, academic, government and military, and others.

In terms of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The major countries contributing to the market growth include the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, and South Africa.

Key players in the global small satellite market include L3Harris Technologies Inc., Thales Alenia Space, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, Blue Canyon Technologies Inc., Sierra Nevada Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, GomSpace Group AB, Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd (Airbus SE), Millennium Space Systems Inc. (The Boeing Company), and Adcole Maryland Aerospace LLC, among others.

Overall, the small satellite market is experiencing significant growth and is expected to continue expanding in the coming years. The increasing demand for LEO-based services and the rising number of space exploration missions are driving the market growth.