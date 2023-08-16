SkyWatch Introduces New Integrated Imagery Product

SkyWatch, a satellite data distributor based in Ontario, Canada, has unveiled a new imagery product that combines radar and optical images. The company operates EarthCache, a platform that provides customers with access to commercial satellite data. The integration of optical images from optical satellites with synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data is growing in demand. SAR satellites have the capability to capture images at night and through cloud cover, making them valuable in situations where optical capture is challenging or impossible due to atmospheric conditions.

David Proulx, the chief product officer at SkyWatch, explains that the new service allows customers to capture a SAR image of the same area of interest as their optical capture and overlay the data. One of the advantages of SAR is its ability to capture images under all weather conditions, which is particularly useful for monitoring critical events when visibility is compromised by cloud cover.

In addition to the new imagery product, SkyWatch has formed a new partnership with Umbra, a startup based in Santa Barbara, California. Umbra operates a constellation of six radar satellites and will provide SAR data to SkyWatch customers. The collaboration aims to further enhance the ability of customers to solve complex problems using satellite data.

SkyWatch’s CEO, James Slifierz, highlights the significance of the partnership with Umbra and the contribution it makes to their virtual constellation of over 400 satellites. Joe Morrison, vice president of commercial experience at Umbra, recognizes SkyWatch as one of the pioneering companies that have transformed the Earth observation industry by adopting a web-based, API-first tasking approach.