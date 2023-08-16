SkyWatch Announces New Integrated Imagery Product Combining Radar and Optical Images

SkyWatch, a satellite data distributor based in Ontario, Canada, has unveiled a new imagery product that merges radar and optical images. The company operates EarthCache, a platform that grants customers access to commercial satellite data. Recognizing the increasing demand for integrated images that combine visually attractive pictures from optical satellites with data from synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites capable of capturing images at night and through clouds, SkyWatch has developed this advanced offering.

Chief Product Officer David Proulx highlighted the challenges of optical capture, explaining that various atmospheric conditions can make it difficult, or even impossible, to obtain clear images at any given point in time. By leveraging the SAR capabilities, SkyWatch’s new service allows EarthCache customers to capture a SAR image of their area of interest and overlay the data onto their optical capture. One major advantage of SAR is its ability to capture images under all weather conditions which is particularly useful when monitoring and responding to critical events with satellite imagery on cloudy days.

Furthermore, SkyWatch has formed a partnership with Umbra, a Santa Barbara-based startup that operates a constellation of six radar satellites. By incorporating Umbra’s SAR data into their virtual constellation of over 400 satellites, SkyWatch aims to enhance its customers’ ability to tackle complex problems. James Slifierz, CEO of SkyWatch, emphasized the value of this partnership in enabling their customers to find solutions to challenging issues.

Umbra’s Vice President of Commercial Experience, Joe Morrison, praised SkyWatch as one of the pioneering companies that have brought the Earth observation industry into the modern era by prioritizing web-based, API-first tasking. The collaboration between SkyWatch and Umbra is expected to boost the capabilities and offerings available to customers in the Earth observation field.