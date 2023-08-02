SiriusXM Reports Stable Revenue and Plans to Evolve Pricing Strategy

SiriusXM announced that its second-quarter revenue was unchanged compared to the previous year, totaling $2.25 billion. The company’s flagship satellite radio business contributed $1.7 billion to this figure. Net income for the quarter reached $310 million, and adjusted earnings rose by three percent to $702 million.

While total subscribers remained steady at 34 million as of June 30, the self-paying subscribers in SiriusXM’s satellite business reduced by 132,000 compared to the previous year. Chief Financial Officer Thomas Barry expressed satisfaction with the company’s “solid second quarter performance” and expressed optimism about continued improvements in the second half of the year.

CEO Jennifer Witz informed analysts that SiriusXM is considering changes in its pricing strategy for various content packages. The company intends to conduct research to assess the demand for repackaged offerings with reduced content. Witz stated that they will undertake testing in the next few months to validate this approach.

Pandora, the streaming audio segment of SiriusXM, witnessed a six percent decline in monthly active users compared to the same period last year, totaling 47.4 million. Additionally, total ad-supported listener hours at Pandora decreased by four percent to 2.73 billion.

SiriusXM is preparing to launch its next generation product experience later this year. The primary goal of this platform is to enhance user experience and engagement by improving content discovery and personalization across multiple devices. The company aims to highlight its vast array of content, catering to diverse listener interests and preferences.

CEO Jennifer Witz emphasized that SiriusXM remains committed to reinforcing its leading position in the audio entertainment industry. The company plans to achieve this by curating new live content, enhancing control and discovery features, and launching its next generation platform. A preview event for the platform is scheduled for the fall.