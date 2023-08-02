SiriusXM Reports Flat Revenue in Second Quarter, Plans Pricing Strategy Evolution

SiriusXM announced that its second quarter revenue remained unchanged at $2.25 billion compared to the same period last year. The flagship satellite radio business contributed $1.7 billion to the total revenue. The company reported a net income of $310 million, with adjusted earnings increasing by three percent to $702 million for the quarter.

However, the self-paying subscribers for SiriusXM’s satellite business declined by 132,000 year-over-year. Despite this, the total number of subscribers remained steady at 34 million as of June 30.

SiriusXM’s Chief Financial Officer, Thomas Barry, expressed satisfaction with the “solid second quarter performance” and anticipated improved financial and operating performance in the second half of the year.

CEO Jennifer Witz mentioned that the company is evaluating its pricing strategy for various content packages. She highlighted the possibility of repackaging and creating packages with less content based on demand. The company plans to conduct testing in the upcoming months to validate this approach.

At Pandora, the company’s streaming audio segment, monthly active users declined by six percent year-over-year to 47.4 million. Meanwhile, total ad-supported listener hours reduced by four percent to 2.73 billion.

SiriusXM is preparing to relaunch its next generation product experience later this year. The company aims to enhance the user experience and engagement across multiple devices through this new platform. The goal is to showcase the breadth and depth of its content, making it more appealing to a diverse range of listener interests and preferences.

CEO Jennifer Witz stated that SiriusXM remains focused on reinforcing its leading position in the audio entertainment industry. She mentioned that significant advancements have been made in building the next generation platform and a preview event is scheduled for the fall.