This Blazing Summer Sees Significant Melting of Greenland’s Ice Sheet

This summer has brought scorching temperatures, and even Greenland is feeling the heat. Satellite photos have revealed that Greenland’s ice sheet experienced notable melting from June 14 to July 24. Over 300,000 square miles, up to 50% of the surface ice melted to some extent on multiple days in July.

Greenland, situated in the North Atlantic Ocean, is home to the second-largest ice sheet globally, following Antarctica. This sheet covers 81% of Greenland, a Danish territory, and its melting has contributed to a rise of 0.4 inches in global sea level since the 1990s.

Observations of the ice sheet, particularly the Frederikshåb Glacier in southwest Greenland, were captured by the satellite-based Operational Land Imager. According to reports, the melting is believed to be caused by warmer air plumes blowing across Greenland, with temperatures measuring 3 to 4 degrees Fahrenheit above average in the south and 5 degrees in the north.

Following the hottest recorded July, it is unsurprising that the satellite images demonstrate significant changes in the ice sheet. The United Nations secretary-general, António Guterres, stated, “…humans are to blame. All this is entirely consistent with predictions and repeated warnings. The only surprise is the speed of the change.”

This situation is highly concerning as research from 2017 to 2020 has revealed a catastrophic melt trajectory for the ice sheet. The ice sheet has experienced early melting, and warm waters have carved out holes in recent years. If the ice sheet were to disappear entirely, global sea levels would rise by 23 feet.

In addition to contributing to sea level rise, the loss of the ice sheet also accelerates global warming. The replacement of white ice, which reflects the sun’s energy, with darker surfaces such as rock and vegetation leads to increased absorption of the sun’s energy, further exacerbating warming.

Efforts to address this issue have included studying the introduction of sulfur into the stratosphere to reduce solar radiation and halt ice sheet melting. However, this solution may not be enough to maintain the ice cap’s stability. It could also have adverse effects on the ozone layer, water cycles, and precipitation.

To mitigate the impacts, it is crucial to limit planetary warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, as set in the Paris Agreement of 2015. This necessitates action beyond reducing pollution, such as ecosystem restoration, transitioning to sustainable food systems, and carbon removal from the atmosphere.