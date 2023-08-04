Satellite Fleet Operator SES Encounters Glitch in O3b mPower Satellites

SES, a satellite fleet operator, has announced that a minor glitch in the performance of the first four O3b mPower medium-Earth-orbit broadband satellites could potentially impact the launch schedule of the third and fourth pair of mPower satellites. These launches were originally planned to take place this year in partnership with SpaceX.

According to SES Interim Chief Executive Ruy Pinto, the encountered issue involves sporadic trip-offs of some of the satellites’ power modules. However, he reassured that the problem can be quickly recovered from without affecting the performance of the mPower payloads.

Despite this setback, SES is still committed to launching the remaining O3b mPower satellites as soon as possible. This satellite constellation is designed to provide high-speed broadband connectivity to underserved areas around the world, including remote and rural locations. The O3b mPower satellites operate in medium-Earth orbit, offering lower latency and increased capacity compared to traditional satellite systems.

SES also aims to eventually offer multi-terabit services through its O3b mPower system. With a robust and reliable broadband infrastructure, it can support a wide range of applications, including cloud computing, digital services, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity.

By addressing the glitch and ensuring the performance of the mPower payloads, SES aims to continue its mission of bridging the digital divide and providing global connectivity to areas where reliable internet access is limited or unavailable.