SES Expands Collaboration with Agence France-Presse

Aug 1, 2023
SES has announced an extended partnership with Agence France-Presse (AFP) to enhance real-time access to live news and events on AFP’s AFPTV Live platform. Through this collaboration, AFP will offer a platform called SES 360 that enables users to access live video news feeds and deliver content to their news studios via IP in a simple and secure manner. The platform also provides real-time information, collaborative agenda features, and a chat tool connecting users to AFPTV’s Live editors.

Since its launch in 2018, AFPTV Live has been continuously updated with new features to enhance the user experience. It is the first of its kind to offer advanced features such as replaying, refeeding, downloading, and clipping live content from a single user interface.

Marie-Noëlle Vallès, AFP’s video business development strategy director, commented on the partnership, stating that AFP is a visual-first news agency with a vast network spanning 260 locations worldwide. The ability to seamlessly deliver over 1200 live video news feeds each month on a massive scale is essential. She also expressed excitement about collaborating with SES to further improve and update their AFPTV Live platform in the future.

By Robert Andrew

