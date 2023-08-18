CityLife

Satellite Office of Sedgwick County Register of Deeds to Open on August 21st

Aug 18, 2023
The Sedgwick County Register of Deeds is set to open a new satellite office on Monday, August 21st. This office will be conveniently located within the Sedgwick County Tag Office at 5620 E. Kellogg Drive in Wichita, Kansas. Situated just across the street from the Dole VA Medical Center, this new location aims to provide easy access and convenience for veterans.

The satellite office will offer a range of services, including the recording of documents, filing of DD214 military discharge forms, and issuance of military discount cards. Tonya Buckingham, the Sedgwick County Register of Deeds, expressed her pride in offering this additional full-service location. She believes that sharing space with the Kellogg Tag Office will make it easier than ever for customers on the east side of Wichita, particularly veterans visiting the VA Center, to handle their business with the County in just one stop.

The satellite office will operate from Monday to Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., with a one-hour closure at noon for lunch. This expanded service is aimed at providing greater convenience and accessibility for residents in the area. For more information on the services offered by the Register of Deeds, visit their official website.

